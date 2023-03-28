Big Things Happening in Des Moines

Catch Des Moines is here with the latest events happening in Des Moines

Example video title will go here for this video

A bunch of stuff happening in the greater Des Moines area. Alex Wilson is here to tell us all about these events.

Journey is bringing their "Freedom Tour 2023" to Wells Fargo Arena tonight. Toto will be joining them as a special guest. Tickets start at $39.50 with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

See a performance of Disney's The Lion King at the Des Moines Civic Center, this Friday through next Thursday. This musical features giraffes strutting, birds swooping, and gazelles leaping, alongside unforgettable music. Tickets start at $71.

The Iowa Cubs have their home opener on Friday at Principal Park. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. Friday. They will be playing the Columbus Clippers during their home game stretch, through Sunday. Tickets start at $10.

Catch a performance of the Ugly Duckling at Temple Theatre on Saturday. In a nest by the edge of a pond sits baby ducklings – who's brother doesn't look like them and doesn't quack like a duckling. After being teased and called ugly by his siblings, he goes on an adventure in search of a place to fit in. Follow along his journey with a performance at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $12.