Celebrate Olmsted 200 Week, Wild Lights, Beatles & Barnstormers!

Alex Wilson, Communications & PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, has information on great things happening in the Des Moines Area this week. Olmsted 200 Week celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, known as the 'father of landscape architecture.' Events happening all over the metro area! Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights Festival starts THIS Friday, then runs Wed-Sun through May. See 40 larger than life illuminated lanterns that feature endangered animals, Asian mythical creatures, and pre-historic dinosaurs. In celebration of the anniversary of the release of The Beatles "Abbey Road", RAIN is bringing the greatest hits to life this Saturday at the Des Moines Civic Center. The home opener for the Iowa Barnstormers is Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Kickoff is 7:05 p.m www.catchdesmoines.com