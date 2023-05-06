Friends of Des Moines Park

We are joined in studio by Friends of Des Moines Parks’ Andy McCoy, Board President and Dylan Lampe, Board vice president. They are here to talk about their upcoming event FORE Our Parks Golf outing and Bike Ride. This will be the 10th annual event and they’ll be welcoming back past board members to celebrate the milestone. The event is on Friday, June 16th.
It's the only charity golf outing with a bike ride option. Last year the bike numbers passed the golfers. Golf is full but you can still sign up to bike. Funds support 4 park system projects: new playground for Sheridan Park, Introducing FootGolf to Crivaro Park, Cemetery monument restoration and Trail Fix-it Stations. Learn and support the economic, environmental, health and recreational benefits they provide central Iowans.