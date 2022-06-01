Professor Jeff Stein explains the origin of "Iowa: A Place to Grow" on today's January 6th edition of The Iowa Almanac. Learn the meaning of the slogan, what the logo represents and hear from Governor Robert Ray on the topic. You can visit www.IowaAlmanac.com for more daily facts of things that happened on each day of the year that have significance to the state of Iowa.
"Iowa: A Place to Grow" on today's Iowa Almanac
Professor Jeff Stein from KXEL radio with the January 6th edition of The Iowa Almanac and the history behind the 52nd anniversary of "Iowa: A Place to Grow"