Patriot Home Services of Iowa explain Shingle Master & Warranty LIVE at the ISF | Paid Content

Paid Content | LIVE at the Iowa State Fair with Patriot Home Services of Iowa, located right next to John Deere south of the Varied Industries Building. Cole Carman, Sale Manager, explains the different type of shingles they have on display and significance of being rated Shingle Master. You also learn about the NON-Prorated Warranty that their installed products carry. Don Burkhart, Owner, talks about the 25% OFF Roofing contest that is going on and how you can get signed up by stopping by the booth! Don also reminds us that 5% of EVERY JOB is donated back to non-profit organizations to help strengthen the community. Call Patriot Home Services of Iowa to have them come out to visit you at 515-795-7180 or online at www.PatriotHomeServicesofIowa.com