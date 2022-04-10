What you need to know when a dog bites | Paid Content

Paid Content | Attorney Kim Baer discusses what you need to know if you are bitten by a dog, own a dog who has bitten or attacked someone or a property owner with tenants. Kim reminds everyone that EVERY bite is the responsibility of the owner. Circumstances do come into effect but, every dog owner or property owner who has tenants with dogs must be aware of the laws on the books in their particular location. If you have questions please reach out to the Baer Law Office at 515-279-2000, 515-INJURED or www.baerlawoffice.com