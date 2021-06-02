Black History Month celebration featuring Reps. Cindy Axne, Maxine Waters

The Iowa Black Democratic Caucus and Iowa Juneteenth are presenting the virtual event.

IOWA, USA — February is Black History Month, and one event looks to aims to raise awareness of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

The celebration, which is being held virtually through Zoom on Feb. 8, will feature Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa's 4th Congressional District and Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

Al Tromble, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus, said while Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech is his most famous, they also want to explore the other issues the renowned civil rights leader fought for when it comes to racial and social justice.