BettyWhiteChallenge: Where to donate in Iowa

The challenge encourages fans to donate $5 to a local animal shelter on what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is encouraging fans to donate to local animal rescue organizations Monday to honor the late actress.

Betty White came to be known to be an animal lover and advocate, from serving as a trustee for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association to producing a series called "The Pet Set."

She died on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday—Jan. 17, 2022.

If you want to donate, here are some central Iowa animal shelters and rescues in need of donations:

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport

AHeinz57 has already raised more than $17,000 through a Facebook fundraiser (and some help from adorable rescued cattle dogs). You can donate to that fundraiser here or via @AHeinz57PetRescue on Venmo.

Six Reasons to join us in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and Donate, Volunteer, Foster and/or Adopt: Yesterday 6 little cattle... Posted by AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport on Monday, January 17, 2022

Ames Animal Shelter

The City of Ames is collecting donations for the shelter here. You can also donate by:

Mailing a check to Ames Animal Shelter, 515 Clark Ave., Ames, IA 50010

Donating in person at 325 Billy Sunday Road

Donating pet essentials listed on the shelter's wish list here

Animal Lifeline of Iowa

Animal Lifeline has raised more than $1,700 through a Facebook fundraiser. You can donate through Facebook, PayPal or Venmo @Animal-LifelineIA .

Animal Rescue League of Iowa

"Paw it forward" by donating here or to @ARL on Venmo.

Furry Friends Rescue

Furry Friends Rescue has raised more than $6,000 of their $17,000 goal. You can donate on their Facebook page or take it a step further and sponsor a cat in Betty White's honor here.

Hope Animal Rescue

The rescue set out with a $500 goal and has already raised more than $1,200. You can donate on their Facebook page, website or by mailing checks to Hope Animal Rescue, PO Box 31222, Des Moines, IA 50310.