BettyWhiteChallenge: Where to donate in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is encouraging fans to donate to local animal rescue organizations Monday to honor the late actress.
Betty White came to be known to be an animal lover and advocate, from serving as a trustee for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association to producing a series called "The Pet Set."
She died on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday—Jan. 17, 2022.
If you want to donate, here are some central Iowa animal shelters and rescues in need of donations:
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport
AHeinz57 has already raised more than $17,000 through a Facebook fundraiser (and some help from adorable rescued cattle dogs). You can donate to that fundraiser here or via @AHeinz57PetRescue on Venmo.
Ames Animal Shelter
The City of Ames is collecting donations for the shelter here. You can also donate by:
- Mailing a check to Ames Animal Shelter, 515 Clark Ave., Ames, IA 50010
- Donating in person at 325 Billy Sunday Road
- Donating pet essentials listed on the shelter's wish list here
Animal Lifeline of Iowa
Animal Lifeline has raised more than $1,700 through a Facebook fundraiser. You can donate through Facebook, PayPal or Venmo @Animal-LifelineIA .
Animal Rescue League of Iowa
"Paw it forward" by donating here or to @ARL on Venmo.
Furry Friends Rescue
Furry Friends Rescue has raised more than $6,000 of their $17,000 goal. You can donate on their Facebook page or take it a step further and sponsor a cat in Betty White's honor here.
Hope Animal Rescue
The rescue set out with a $500 goal and has already raised more than $1,200. You can donate on their Facebook page, website or by mailing checks to Hope Animal Rescue, PO Box 31222, Des Moines, IA 50310.
