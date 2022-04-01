Central Iowans pay their respects to Coach Jim Williams

Coach Williams had a hall of fame career at Dowling Catholic High School with a 10-year run coaching the offensive line during its run of eight championships.

URBANDALE, Iowa — People in the Des Moines metro came together Tuesday to pay their final respects and celebrate the life of former beloved football coach Jim Williams.

Coach Williams passed away last Wednesday at the age of 91 years. His funeral was held on Tuesday at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale.

According to his obituary, Williams devoted his life to coaching and mentoring young men. He's known as a coaching legend in the Hawkeye State, remaining an active coach at Dowling Catholic High School through the 2019 state championship season.

However, his career didn't quite start in Iowa. His first job was in East Dubuque, Illinois. He then moved on to Audubon, Dowling, Iowa State University and Simpson College.

Williams' coaching career culminated into a 10-year run with Dowling's offensive line, where they won eight state championships.

Besides coaching, Williams also enjoyed taking trips to Chicago to watch the Cubs play. He loved to play golf with his family and friends. He also loved the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He's survived by his wife RoseMarie and their blended family of seven children.

A college scholarship is being arranged at Dowling in his name with any contributions received, according to the obituary. The scholarship will be given to a football player who "best embodies the qualities embraced by Coach Williams over his almost 70 years of coaching."