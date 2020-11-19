In-N-Out Burger's first Colorado locations are open

The burger franchise's first restaurants in the state will have officially opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans' wait for double-doubles and animal-style fries is over.

In-N-Out Burger confirmed its first two locations in the state opened at 14160 E. Alameda Avenue in Aurora and 1840 Democracy Point in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Both restaurants have one drive-thru lane, with seating for 74 guests, although indoor dining is currently unavailable.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Aurora location will offer drive-thru after 10 p.m. in accordance with local regulations.

The video below shows aerial footage from Sky9 of the lines at In-N-Out in Aurora when it opened for the first time at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

In July, the California-based fast-food burger franchise said the two locations were on schedule to open in 2020, along with a third location at East Westview Road next to Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree.

In-N-Out also said a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs would be complete by the time the new restaurants opened to provide support.

In-N-Out expects the restaurant in Lone Tree to be so busy that designs for the drive-thru lane would accommodate 26 cars at a time. The restaurant would also include indoor and outdoor seating areas that are capable of accommodating up to 90 guests.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

