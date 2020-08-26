Happy Moments Vol. 83: Back to school on the street where you live

Tuesday marked the first day of elementary school for kids in the Waukee School District, and the elementary kids on one street were ready to go.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Tuesday marked the first day of school in the Waukee school district, and the kids on my street were ready to go.

Starting off with my little guy, Jackson: today was his first day of first grade! Don't worry about the Georgia Bulldogs gear... he also bleeds cardinal and gold.

Now to the neighbor boys, Colin and Austin, who started first and third grade today! These three have gotten into some battles, but there's still much love there.

Now we go down the street, where we check on Carly, Bo and Ryan. They got off their trampoline just long enough to go to school, and will probably get right back on after school tomorrow, too.

And, of course, we have to see how Ethan and Riley are doing! Tuesday was their first day of fifth and first grades. Even as a first-grader, Riley has already said he wants to be an architect when he grows up.

We hope these kids all had a great first day at school! Keep sending us your happy moments!