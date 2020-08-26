x
Happy Moments Vol. 83: Back to school on the street where you live

WAUKEE, Iowa — Tuesday marked the first day of school in the Waukee school district, and the kids on my street were ready to go.

Starting off with my little guy, Jackson: today was his first day of first grade!  Don't worry about the Georgia Bulldogs gear... he also bleeds cardinal and gold.

Credit: Jack Miller, WOI
Local 5's Jack Miller with his son, Jackson, on his first day of first grade in Waukee Tuesday.

Now to the neighbor boys, Colin and Austin, who started first and third grade today! These three have gotten into some battles, but there's still much love there.

Credit: WOI
Colin and Austin started off their first and third grade years in Waukee Tuesday.

Now we go down the street, where we check on Carly, Bo and Ryan.  They got off their trampoline just long enough to go to school, and will probably get right back on after school tomorrow, too.

Credit: WOI
Carly, Bo and Ryan started school in Waukee today! They had to get off their trampoline for just long enough to go to class.

And, of course, we have to see how Ethan and Riley are doing! Tuesday was their first day of fifth and first grades.  Even as a first-grader, Riley has already said he wants to be an architect when he grows up.

Credit: WOI
Brothers Ethan and Riley headed off to fifth and first grade in Waukee Tuesday.

We hope these kids all had a great first day at school! Keep sending us your happy moments!

