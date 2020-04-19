6,000 masks handed out to Perry residents for free; Here's when you can get yours

Residents have already come together to supply personal protective equipment to health workers, now it's their turn to receive some.

PERRY, Iowa — Communities across the world are coming together amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and Perry is a prime example.

Residents have already come together to help supply medical personnel with personal protective equipment (PPE) over the last few weeks. Hundreds of donations were sent to the Dallas County Hospital, EMS and retirement homes.

A committee made up of Sven Peterson, Mike Thomason, Lynsi Pasutti and Eddie Diaz organized a fundraising effort that led to the purchase of 6,000 face masks for the community.

Residents were able to pick up masks Saturday morning in the Perry Fareway parking lot.

"We understand that these cloth face coverings aren't 100% effective with stopping the spread, but we're hoping that they'll help slow the spread. Not only in Perry but wherever else people wearing these go," Peterson told Local 5's Leziga Barikor.

More masks will be handed out over the next few days, here's when and where: