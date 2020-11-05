The owners of Allegory Salon in the East Village want to give back to the workers on the front lines by providing them with services free of charge on a day in June.

At Allegory Salon in the East Village, owners Dan and Dawn Frye consider themselves not only stylists, but storytellers.

"Allegory is the story of beauty," said Dawn. "We really do believe every client matters. Everybody is a part of the story and it’s a beautiful story."

During the pandemic, the story has gotten a bit bumpier, with salons in Iowa now closed for well over a month. While the State hasn't yet set a date for reopening salons, the Fryes say they plan to wait until their clients and staff of three can all be safe.

"It’s a little scary to go back to work," said Dawn. "It’s a little scary to be face-to-face with people again, even when you’re wearing a mask and you’re following the rules."

Even though the parents of five haven't had a cash flow in month, they've passed the time during the pandemic handing out free hair products. They made up and gave away about sixty bags that they placed outside their store.

They've documented their own story through their Facebook page.

See our Contactless Product Delivery in action. Step 1. Message us on Facebook Messenger with the products you need, we’ll confirm availability and invoice you with the total. Step 2. Pay your invoice securely online via the link to Square’s secure online payment service from your invoice 3. Get your products delivered right to your door Posted by Allegory Salon on Sunday, March 22, 2020

The couple decided that wasn't enough.

They launched "Hair For Heroes," a full day of free services for essential workers once the shop is back up and running.

They also said they want to say "thanks" to the essential workers that have helped them safely isolate with their 16-month-old son Judah, who will soon require heart surgery.

On June 17, Dawn and Dan will author allegories of heroes.

Allegory Salon We've dedicated June 17th from 11am-7pm to give back and do free haircuts for frontline workers for keeping #dsmstrong and serving the community. You can call 515-274-1577 and leave a message for an...

"I want to end the day exhausted with my hands aching. That's my goal," Dan said.

They know every story has its ups and downs, but that's what makes it much more meaningful.