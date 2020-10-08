Hotel Pattee awards $1,000 college scholarships

Congratulations to the the Class of 2020 graduates!

PERRY, Iowa — Hotel Pattee in Perry wanted to make sure the Class of 2020 wasn't forgotten about.

Owner Tom Maxwell and his wife Vickie awarded 20 scholarships of $1,000 from about 50 applicants who stood out in this year's graduating class.

Winners came to the hotel on Sunday to receive their checks and take some pictures at a small ceremony.

Maxwell, who is from St. Louis, has purchased several businesses in town since taking over the hotel a couple of years ago. He felt the scholarships were the right thing to do.

"We have absolutely met some great people, made some close friends and we want to support the community," Maxwell said.