Sara Haines delivers message to Class of 2020

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing commencements for high school and college seniors, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages from some well-known Iowans to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Hi everyone! I wanted to send a little message to congratulate all of the graduating seniors back home in Iowa and share a little bit about what I've learned along the way.

As you set out for the rest of your life—whether that be college, a trade, the military or raising a family—know that you don't have to have your life figured out yet.

From the time you were able to talk, the world has asked you what you wanted to be as if there was one answer. Well, surprise, there isn't.

It will change several times at the very least, and that's OK.

Don't compare yourselves to your peers. You'll never win that game, and their paths have nothing to do with your fulfillment and yours.

You won't be the smartest, youngest or most confident person in every room you enter. But you can always be the hardest worker.

Leave a space better and brighter than when you found it.

Treat people with kindness and respect, not because you may pass each other again, but because it's the right thing to do.

And always remember what life is really about.

The job or vocation you choose is a necessary endeavor to grow your skills and of course pay those pesky bills. But at the end of it all, it will be the toolbox of character and integrity that you cultivated that will allow you to sleep peacefully.

Congratulations as you spread your wings to leave the nest. May your flight be smooth, may your heart be full, and hey... the sky isn't even the limit anymore.