x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

heartwarming

Happy Moments Vol. 32: Ducks leaving the nest + a circus birthday

Iowans are enjoying nature and finding unique ways to celebrate during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A sense of humor is paramount these days. It can make all the difference.

And Tom is making light of the situation surrounding shortages of paper products.

Turns out, if you run out of paper towels, a couple rolls of 'TP' can substitute ... if you can even find them. 

Thanks for the laugh, Tom!

Credit: Tom Bish

We've been showing you lots of baby animals, and here are a few more!

Viewer Jeremiah sent some videos and photos inside a wood duck nest. And he was there for the jump out of the nest as well. 

In total, Jeremiah counted 12 ducklings.

Post by jeremiah.manken.

And finally, imagine having a birthday and anniversary in the same week and you can't throw a typical party. 

No problem for Heather. 

RELATED: Reopening business welcome news for West Des Moines boutique

RELATED: Message to Class of 2020: Rob Sand

She hired Iowa Circus Arts to perform in her driveway for friends and neighbors to watch at a safe distance. 

Proving that with a little imagination, we can still celebrate those special and happy moments!

________________________________________________________________

Watch more "Happy Moments" with Local 5!