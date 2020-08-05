Happy Moments Vol. 32: Ducks leaving the nest + a circus birthday

Iowans are enjoying nature and finding unique ways to celebrate during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A sense of humor is paramount these days. It can make all the difference.

And Tom is making light of the situation surrounding shortages of paper products.

Turns out, if you run out of paper towels, a couple rolls of 'TP' can substitute ... if you can even find them.

Thanks for the laugh, Tom!

We've been showing you lots of baby animals, and here are a few more!

Viewer Jeremiah sent some videos and photos inside a wood duck nest. And he was there for the jump out of the nest as well.

In total, Jeremiah counted 12 ducklings.

And finally, imagine having a birthday and anniversary in the same week and you can't throw a typical party.

No problem for Heather.

She hired Iowa Circus Arts to perform in her driveway for friends and neighbors to watch at a safe distance.

Proving that with a little imagination, we can still celebrate those special and happy moments!

________________________________________________________________