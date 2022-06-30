Parades, concerts and fireworks: How and where to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Des Moines metro

Check out fireworks shows and other Independence Day events to make the most of your holiday weekend.

IOWA, USA — Your Fourth of July holiday is almost here.

If you’re looking for fireworks and family fun this holiday weekend, you have plenty of local events to choose from. Check out our full list of Fourth of July festivities below.

Have an event to add? Email us at news@weareiowa.com or send us a text at 515-457-1026!

Altoona

Altoona Area Historical Society Fourth of July Parade

Celebrate Independence Day with a parade put on by the Altoona Area Historical Society. The parade will begin in front of the Altoona Public Library and 7th Avenue SE. After the parade, you are invited to an ice cream social at Haines Park.

When: July 4 at 10 a.m.

Where: Altoona Public Library and 7 th Avenue SE, parade will travel east on 8 th Street

Music and fireworks at Adventureland

Adventureland's Independence Day concert features Uncle Kracker, plus Tyler Richton & the Highbank Boys, followed by a fireworks display.

When: July 4 (Concert begins at 7 p.m.)

Where: 3200 Adventureland Dr., Altoona, IA 50009

Ames

The City of Ames, Discover Ames and Iowa State University are teaming up for a fireworks show. They will begin when the sky is completely dark. Parking is available at the Iowa State Center and Jack Trice Stadium paved parking lots.

When: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Jack Trice Stadium Parking Lot, 1732 S 4th St, Ames, IA 50011 (east of the lots)

This parade is one of the city’s largest events of the summer. Don your most patriotic apparel and help your neighbors celebrate at this community-oriented event.

When: July 4, 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown Ames, 304 Main St, Ames, IA 50010

Des Moines

When: July 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Iowa State Capitol (West Terrace), 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319

Come see Standing Hampton perform before the Friday night fireworks show.

When: July 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks at Principal Park with the Iowa Cubs

Baseball – the classic American pastime. Visit Principal Park for one of two games this Fourth of July weekend. Make sure to buy some peanuts and Crackerjack, and of course, stay for the holiday fireworks after the game.

When: July 2 and 3

Where: Principal Park, 1 Line Dr, Des Moines, IA 50309

Celebrate Independence Day with “America’s favorite car show.” The event will feature more than 4,000 custom hot rods, muscle cars and restored classics competing for prizes. Most importantly, Saturday night fireworks in honor of the holiday will provide fun for the whole family.

When: July 1-July 3

Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317

Grimes

The City of Grimes and Home Base Iowa have partnered up for a Fourth of July fireworks display. Celebrate the nation’s independence, as well as those who continue to fight for it, with your friends and family.

When: July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S James St, Grimes, IA 50111

Newton

City of Newton’s Fourth of July Celebration

Get outside and celebrate the Fourth in Newton with a sand volleyball tournament, a three-point contest and more. Entertainment provided by DJ Ray will begin at 6:15 p.m., and fireworks will take place at dusk. Local food trucks Thumbs Up & Tropical Sno and KIKIs will make an appearance.

When: July 4, 3 p.m. to dusk

Where: Agnes Patterson Memorial Park, 3000 N 4th Ave E, Newton, IA 50208

Norwalk

Celebrate Norwalk Fourth of July Weekend

Start your Fourth of July festivities off right with a community breakfast hosted by Michael Foods. On Monday, check out the parade, followed by a celebration in City Park featuring live music, bingo, food trucks and more.

Finish out the night with fireworks that can be viewed throughout Norwalk.

When: July 3 & 4 Breakfast: July 3, 7-10 a.m. Parade: July 4, 10 a.m. Party in City Park: July 4, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fireworks: July 4, dusk

Where: Various locations Breakfast: Norwalk Fire Station, 1100 Chatham Ave, Norwalk, IA 50211 Party in City Park: City Park, 907 North Ave, Norwalk, IA 50211 Fireworks: McAninch Park, 200 Wright Rd, Norwalk, IA 50211



Perry

Perry Chamber presents: Fourth of July Celebration

The Perry Fourth of July celebration is back and better than ever. With a parade, vendors in the park, live music at the bandshell and a fireworks finale, this event is something you won’t want to miss.

When: July 4 10 a.m.: Parade

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Where: Pattee Park, W. 3rd St., Perry, IA 50220

Urbandale

Enjoy an old-fashioned Fourth with this celebration in the town of Walnut Hill.

Living History Farms throws it back to 1876, the first centennial of the United States, to celebrate the holiday. Tour the historic farms and then check out historical activities such as ice cream making, sack races and more. Advanced tickets are recommended.

When: July 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA 50322

Billed as “the largest celebration in the Des Moines metro area,” the Urbandale Fourth of July celebration is a long-standing tradition. The event features fun for the whole family, including a two-mile-long parade, a carnival, live music and more.

Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4 will round out the event. Check out the full schedule to learn more.

When: July 2-July 4

Where: Lions Park, Prairie Ave, Urbandale, IA 50322

Waukee

Visit Centennial Park for Fourth of July tournaments, inflatables, live music, a parade, fireworks and more.

When: July 3 & 4 Parade: July 4, 10:30 a.m. Fireworks: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Ln, Waukee, IA 50263

West Des Moines

Enjoy a classic parade throughout West Des Moines. Bring the whole family to join in on the fun.

When: July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ashworth Road to Vine Street to 4 th Street, ending at Maple Street

Celebrate Independence Day and the state of Iowa at this block party following the parade. The event includes a free all-ages show with artists such as B. Well, June Bugs and the Dick Danger Band.

Food and drinks will be available in the beverage garden.

When: July 3, 5-11 p.m.

Where: 137 5th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265

West Des Moines Fireworks Display

Finish out the holiday weekend with a classic fireworks show. Spectators are asked to park at the city/school campus. Parking will open at 7 p.m. No parking will be permitted at Furry Friends Refuge.

When: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: West Des Moines City Campus, 4200 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Windsor Heights

This event will feature music from Des Moines band Faculty Lounge, as well as food trucks and fireworks. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to join in on the fun.

When: July 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Colby Park, 6900 School St, Windsor Heights, IA 50324