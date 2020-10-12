How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' in Iowa this weekend

The holiday classic will air on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Have no fear, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on public television is here.

After Apple TV+ purchased rights to the "Great Pumpkin", "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" movies in October, many became upset at the thought of not being able to watch the holiday classics.

The Christmas special, released in 1965 and honored with the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Children's Program" the following year, has been a public broadcasting staple for decades.

Apple reversed course in November, reaching an agreement with PBS to again show "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on TV.

And that means Iowans will be able to once again enjoy their favorite Peanuts characters on Iowa PBS.

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Iowa PBS (Channel 11 in Des Moines, Channel 21 in Fort Dodge)

"You can also watch Iowa PBS's channels via your antenna, cable or satellite service," the station's website says. "For help finding our channels in your lineup, contact your service provider."

Stream the special here

NOTE: The Christmas special will be free on Apple TV+ from Dec. 11-13.