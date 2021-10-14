John Deere employees go on strike for the first time since 1986

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are now on strike after United Auto Workers members did not come to an agreement on a proposed contract Wednesday night.

ANKENY, Iowa — John Deere employees are on strike for the first time since 1986 after United Auto Workers (UAW) union members did not come to a contract agreement Wednesday night.

Union leaders had until midnight to come to an agreement with John Deere or extend the deadline, but failed to do so.

The decision to strike affects more than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers across 12 facilities.

Workers set up picket lines in Ankeny, Ottumwa and at several other Iowa locations, including the company's headquarters in Moline, Ill., early Thursday morning.

When John Deere employees last went on strike more than 30 years ago, it lasted 163 days and was violent at times. That strike eventually resulted in the company's board of directors cutting dividends to shareholders in half.

The vast majority of union members rejected a contract offer on Sunday that would have delivered at least 5% raises. That contract, however, did not offer post-retirement health care or other benefits UAW was asking for.

Deere & Company is projected to report $6 billion in profits by the end of this fiscal year, a company record. CEO John May's salary rose to $15.6 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, WQAD reports.

"We aren't asking to be millionaires, we are asking for fair wages, a pension and post-retirement health care," one employee told WQAD News 8. "After 30 years or more of giving your body to a company and moving 1,000 pound castings around or assembling tractors, it rips your body apart. It's not unreasonable to not want to have that worry in life of, 'what if?'"

Deere & Company released the following statement Thursday morning:

"John Deere is committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities, and everyone involved," said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. "We are determined to reach an agreement with the UAW that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries. We will keep working day and night to understand our employees' priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve."

The company said it has activated a Customer Service Continuation Plan to keep factory operations running. It does not currently have an estimate of when striking employees will return to work or when negotiations will wrap up.