Fareway to purchase Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant

Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2021.

Fareway is buying Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant, the grocery store chain announced Friday.

Brian and Mary Lohse opened Brick Street Market in 2014 after winning the $202 million Iowa Powerball jackpot in 2012. Brian currently serves as an Iowa state representative for District 30.

"We have built our business on the values of service, integrity and loyalty; values that we share with Fareway,” the couple said in a statement. “While it was not an easy decision to make, in deciding to sell the grocery store to Fareway, we know that they will carry on those same values and provide greater opportunities to both our employees and our wonderful community.”

Fareway and Brick Street Market plan to finalize the purchase in early 2023. The store will likely be closed beginning in early January for remodeling. The café will remain open during the transition," Fareway said.