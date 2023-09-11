Kum & Go parent company to request regional headquarters in downtown Des Moines

Maverik hopes to get a $250,000 economic development grant to employ at least 250 people with an average salary of $98,000, according to the city council's agenda.

Maverik, the company that now owns Kum & Go, is proposing to move its regional headquarters to downtown Des Moines.

The Des Moines City Council will hear Maverik's proposal in their meeting on Monday night.

The company hopes to get a $250,000 economic development grant to employ at least 250 people with an average salary of $98,000, according to the city council's agenda. The grant would be paid over 10 years in annual installments of $25,000.

Maverik also wants to lease 40,000 square feet of office space at 1100 Locust St in downtown Des Moines, also known as the Nationwide Building.

The company's current headquarters are in Utah, but the management corporation has stores across many states now, and want to translate that to a new building further east in the U.S.

Maverik currently has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, while Kum & Go operates over 400 locations in 13 states.

Less than a month ago, Meverik purchased Kum & Go, to grow their brand even more.