Creston dog park holds grand opening on July 4

"Lexi's Puppy Patch" at McKinley Park is finally open. This is the only dog park in Creston.

Example video title will go here for this video

CRESTON, Iowa — This July 4 is a special day in Creston and adds to the holiday excitement.

"Lexi's Puppy Patch" at McKinley Park, the city's only dog park, is finally open.

The park was the idea of Lexi Rounds, who died in a car crash in 2020. After her death, her family took over the project and carried it forward. They first shared their story with Local 5 News back in May.

Her mother, Angie Van Brunt-Wegscheid, said it's been a long time coming and she thanks Lexi for giving their family the strength to do this project the last several years.

"I'm just so, so finally excited. I've been so overwhelmed with emotions this week getting ready. I had a little moment with Lexi," she said.

Van Brunt-Wegscheid is excited to share the park with the community. Next, they are working on raising money for dog agility equipment for the park.