MidAmerican workers return to Iowa following Hurricane Ida cleanup in Louisiana

"I mean, the best part of our trip? Yes, we were, you know, getting poles replaced, facilitating getting the lights back on. But the people, the people were the number one story because they were without power, probably between one and two weeks and we're down there," said Jason Bahl with MidAmerican. "Not a single complaint. To be honest, we had so many home-cooked meals, you couldn't, you know, go to ours without somebody asking you, you know, what can I do for you."