Lake Red Rock drowning victim remembered fondly by family

On May 27, 21-year-old Urias Gbarjolo went under the water at Lake Red Rock and never resurfaced.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Urias Gbarjolo loved to take photos, often finding himself behind the camera at sporting events and gatherings with friends.



But more than anything, he wanted to do right by his family.



“He told me, he said, ‘Ma, I’m gonna make you guys proud. And I’m going to get through the battle of the education,’" said Theresa Gbarjolo, Urias’ mother.



Urias did just that. He was a straight-A student through high school and college, recently making the Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque.

Last month, Urias’ promising life was tragically cut short.



“My husband called me outside, he said, ‘Come, let's go home.’ I said, what's going on? He said, ‘Let's go home, something happened,’” Theresa recalled. “So when I came outside, he told me, he said, ‘Urias has drowned and they're trying to look for him. They can't find him.’"