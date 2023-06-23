WeselyLife's Meals on Wheels celebrates 3 million meals delivered since 2010

WesleyLife started tracking the number of meals they serve across the Des Moines metro back in 2010. The program provides nearly 1,000 meals a day to residents in need.

"We've been serving about 185,000 meals a year, and recently it's gotten up to about 260,000 meals," said Heather Stuyvesant, director of community nutrition for Wesleylife. "And so we know the need has really grown over the last several years."