Women's History Month: One Iowan empowers women through education

ANKENY, Iowa — To celebrate Women's History Month, Local 5 wanted to highlight contributions Iowa women have made to society.
Thursday, we profiled Wanda Everage, a southern Illinois native who moved to Des Moines in the late 1960s to attend Drake University.
Until fifth grade, Everage attended an all-Black school. She was then moved to a predominantly white school when her community integrated.
That experience, coupled with discrimination Everage said she faced while in college led her down a path of activism and advocacy.
"I am the color that I am, I am a female and I am so proud of both of those things that I could just explode," Everage said. "I am who I am. Now, what am I going to do with the gifts that I've been given as being an African American and being a woman? I ask each person to take into account, okay, you are who you are. You're not going to change that. What are you going to do with that."
Everage dedicated her life to education.
She taught and was an administrator in the Des Moines Public School District.
Everage went on to become vice provost at Drake University.
Everage has officially retired, but she still finds a way to educate others.
She is now a motivational speaker and travels all around the country sharing her wisdom.