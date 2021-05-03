Women's History Month: One Iowan empowers women through education

"I am the color that I am, I am a female and I am so proud of both of those things that I could just explode," Everage said. "I am who I am. Now, what am I going to do with the gifts that I've been given as being an African American and being a woman? I ask each person to take into account, okay, you are who you are. You're not going to change that. What are you going to do with that."