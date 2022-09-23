Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the metro

View a complete list of Hispanic Heritage Month events in the Des Moines area.

Sept. 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that runs until Oct. 15.

The month is meant to recognize the many cultures and contributions of the Latino and Hispanic communities. First celebrated in 1968 as a week under President Lyndon B. Johnston, Sept. 15 is also the start of countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Mexico celebrating their independence.

An official month was established in 1988.

With a flourishing and diverse Latino community in Iowa, there's a lot to celebrate this month. From festivals, performances and scavenger hunts there several opportunities to learn, participate and celebrate the many cultures and customs of Latin America.

El Mes de la Herencia Hispana dura desde septiembre 15 hasta octubre 15. Es un tiempo para celebrar y reconocer las culturas y contribuciones de la gente latina.

En el año 1968, presidente Lyndon B. Johnson he creido la semana del septiembre 15 a reconocer países latinas como Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua y México. El mes oficial fue establecido en 1988.

Hay mucho de celebrar este mes, con una comunidad vibrante y diversida aquí en Iowa. Hay muchas oportunidades a aprender y festejar las culturas y tradiciones diferentes de Latinoamérica.

Ver una lista completa de eventos del Mes de la Herencia Hispana en la area de Des Moines.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Des Moines Art Center

Virtual: The event will be livestreamed here

Ran by the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs, severe people will be inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of fame.

Las personas de Iowa serán inducicdas en el Salón de la Fama Latino de Iowa por la Comisión de Asuntos Latinos en Iowa.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24 & Sunday, Sept. 25

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Location: Western Gateway Park (Des Moines)

With music, food and performances, the Latino Heritage Festival is the largest cultural celebration in the state.

El Festival Latino de Des Moines es la celebración cultural más grande en Iowa, con música, comida y actuaciones.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Linnan Park (8500 Alice Ave)

Hosted by Clive Public Library, Parks and Recreation departments and Clive Historical Society, there will be local food trucks, music and crafts.

La biblioteca pública, el departamento de recreación, y Clive Historical Society montarán el Festival Latino de Clive. Habrá carritos de comida, música, y artesanias.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 27

Time: 5:30-9 p.m.

Location: Des Moines Heritage Center (120 E 5th St)

Cost: Tickets vary from $75-$100 and can be found here

The gala is a fundraising event to support the new nonprofit the Hola Center. The organization will serve Latinos in Des Moines Metro. The fundraising event will celebrate the Latino community with food, drinks, a silent auction and dancing.

La gala es un recaudación de fondos a apoyar una organización nueva sin fines de lucro se llama The Hola Center. La organización servirá la gente latina en Des Moines y los suburbios. El evento celebrará la comunidad latina con comida, bebidas, una subasta y bailes.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6

Time: 8 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Iowa Central Community College, Student Resource Center (One Triton Cr, Fort Dodge)

Iowa Central Community College is hosting an Afro-Latino Festival. There will be empanadas, Son Peruchos group, Brazilian group and Mexican dancers.

El Iowa Central Community College está organizando un Festival Afro-Latino. Habrá empanadas, grupo de Son Peruchos, grupos brasileños y bailadores mexicanos.

Date: Monday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: All day

Location: Des Moines Central Library (1000 Grand Ave)

Each week will feature a different region of Latin America, kids of all ages can participate in finding informational clues. Some clues will feature facts, photos, and flags. To participate in the scavenger hunt visit the youth area of the Central Library.

A través del mes, regiones de Latinoamérica serán descatados. Niños de todas edades buscarán para pistas que mostrar factos, fotos y banderas de las países. Para participar en el juego de búsqueda, visita la area para jovenes de la biblioteca central.

Date: Thursday, September 29

Time: 4-5:45 p.m.

Location: Forest Avenue Library (1326 Forest Ave, Des Moines)

The arts and craft session will allow people of all ages to learn how to make papel picado and a mini piñata. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Adultos y niños aprenderán a crear papeles picados y piñatas minusculas a este evento para hacer artesanias. Los niños necesitan estar acompañados por un adulto.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: East Side Library (2559 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines)

Join the East Side library for a bilingual story and create yarn, paper weaving crafts. All ages are invited, children must be accompanied by an adult.

La biblioteca East Side leerá una historia bilingüe. Los niños pueden crear artesanias de papel y hilo. Todas las edads están invitadas. Los niños necesitan estar acompañados por un adulto.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: East Side Library (Des Moines)

Los Jóvenes Embajadores will perform traditional dances. Participants can learn about different types of dances while enjoying the performances and music. All ages are welcome.

Los Jóvenes Embajadores actuarán bailas tradicionales. Los participantes podrán aprender sobre bailes diferentes y disfrutar actuaciones y música.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Des Moines Central Library (1000 Grand Ave)

Join the Central Library in watching "Coco" (2017). The movie will be screened in English with Spanish subtitles and popcorn will be provided. Or bring your own snacks and covered beverages.