Coronavirus pandemic to impact primary voting Tuesday

IOWA, USA — Leading up to today's primary there were a lot of questions surrounding voter turnout this year during the pandemic. This year, a record number of people have turned to absentee ballots.

This year, 474,427 Iowans requested to vote absentee, and more than half of those voters have already made their decisions and have had their ballots sent to their county auditors' offices.

And if you're concerned about social distancing, but didn't request an absentee ballot, curbside voting will be available at all locations.

The races that are up today are the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Iowa House and Iowa senate.

Local 5 will be tracking real-time election results here.

Polls open this morning at 7 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. You must be registered as a Democrat or a Republican to participate.