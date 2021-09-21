Ames police investigating armed bank robbery

The Ames Police Department says the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the River Valley Credit Union located at 2811 E 13th St.

AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man walked into an Ames bank with a gun and demanded money from an employee Tuesday morning.

Bank employees told police the suspect walked into the bank wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses and a black face mask.

Police say the suspect "displayed" a handgun and demanded money from an employee before leaving the bank with an "undisclosed amount" of money.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man and said he was last seen getting into a black minivan in the bank's parking lot. The picture below shows the suspect at the bank:

Ames police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 515-239-5133. Anonymous tips can be made at 515-239-5533 to the Ames Police Department or at 515-223-1400 to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by clicking/tapping this link.