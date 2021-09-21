x
Crime

Ames police investigating armed bank robbery

Credit: Ames Police Department
AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man walked into an Ames bank with a gun and demanded money from an employee Tuesday morning. 

The Ames Police Department says the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the River Valley Credit Union located at 2811 E 13th St.

Bank employees told police the suspect walked into the bank wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses and a black face mask.

Police say the suspect "displayed" a handgun and demanded money from an employee before leaving the bank with an "undisclosed amount" of money. 

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man and said he was last seen getting into a black minivan in the bank's parking lot. The picture below shows the suspect at the bank:

Credit: Ames Police Department
The suspect above is accused of robbing the River Valley Credit Union in Ames on Sept. 21, 2021.

Ames police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 515-239-5133. Anonymous tips can be made at 515-239-5533 to the Ames Police Department or at 515-223-1400 to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by clicking/tapping this link.

