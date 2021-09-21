Ames police investigating armed bank robbery

AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man walked into an Ames bank with a gun and demanded money from an employee Tuesday morning.
The Ames Police Department says the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the River Valley Credit Union located at 2811 E 13th St.
Bank employees told police the suspect walked into the bank wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses and a black face mask.
Police say the suspect "displayed" a handgun and demanded money from an employee before leaving the bank with an "undisclosed amount" of money.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man and said he was last seen getting into a black minivan in the bank's parking lot. The picture below shows the suspect at the bank:
Ames police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 515-239-5133. Anonymous tips can be made at 515-239-5533 to the Ames Police Department or at 515-223-1400 to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by clicking/tapping this link.