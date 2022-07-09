Police: Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged for illicit texts to a minor Tuesday, according to the Ottumwa police.
19-year-old Auston Kilberger was arrested Sept. 5 in Cedar Rapids on charges from Wapello County, where a family reported him for sending inappropriate messages via text and social media to a 12-year-old girl.
Ottumwa police say that they received a complaint from a family on July 21 about their 12-year-old daughter receiving inappropriate messages from a "possible adult male."
Police were then able to identify Kilberger as a suspect. On Aug. 25, Ottumwa and Cedar Rapids officers executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence, vehicle and person.
Kilberger was transported to the Wapello County Jail on a $22,000 bond.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.