Crime

Police: Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

An Ottumwa family alerted the police about a 19-year-old man sending inappropriate messages via text and social media to a 12-year-old in July.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged for illicit texts to a minor Tuesday, according to the Ottumwa police

19-year-old Auston Kilberger was arrested Sept. 5 in Cedar Rapids on charges from Wapello County, where a family reported him for sending inappropriate messages via text and social media to a 12-year-old girl.

Ottumwa police say that they received a complaint from a family on July 21 about their 12-year-old daughter receiving inappropriate messages from a "possible adult male." 

Police were then able to identify Kilberger as a suspect. On Aug. 25, Ottumwa and Cedar Rapids officers executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence, vehicle and person.

Kilberger was transported to the Wapello County Jail on a $22,000 bond.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

     

