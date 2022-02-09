57-year-old critically injured in Thursday hit-and-run, Des Moines police say

Police say a blue-colored 2000s Buick with damage to the front bumper hit a 57-year-old man in a Des Moines parking lot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in a parking lot Thursday night, Des Moines police say.

Police say a blue-colored 2000s Buick with damage to the front bumper hit a 57-year-old man near the 4800 block of SW 9th St around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the scene driving south. If you have any information about this incident, you can submit tips through DMPD at 515-237-1554 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

Investigators are requesting the community’s assistance with locating this vehicle, and it’s driver, following a hit and... Posted by Des Moines Police on Friday, September 2, 2022