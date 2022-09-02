x
Former Clarksville officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Former officer Mike Tobin was arrested on Thursday and charged with 11 total counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa — A former Clarksville police officer has been charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a press release

Former officer Mike Tobin was arrested on Thursday and charged with 11 total counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three of which are classified as felonies. 

The charges come months after a minor told the Butler County Sheriff's Office that Tobin had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos. 

Tobin's employment with the City of Clarksville ended on March 5, 2022. 

