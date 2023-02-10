Death investigation underway in Fort Dodge

Police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in Fort Dodge.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, first responders got a call of a man shot near the corner of Third Avenue Northwest and Third Street Northwest.

This is not far From the Hydro-Electric Park.

When they arrived, they found the victim. He was then declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what happened Sunday night.

If you have any information, call Fort Dodge police at (515) 573-2323.