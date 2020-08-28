Des Moines police: Woman arrested after 3 injured in stabbing at party

According to the Des Moines Police Department, an argument ensued over food and alcohol.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been arrested after police say three female victims were injured in a stabbing during a house party.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of School Street just before 6 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.

Once officers arrived, two stabbing victims were found. A 24-year-old female and 26-year-old female, both Des Moines residents, were taken to a local hospital.

The 26-year-old has been released but the 24-year-old remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Police say a third victim, a 32-year-old female, was also taken to the hospital for minor stabbing injuries after attempting to intervene in an altercation.

The four women were attending a party at the residence and a dispute began over food and alcohol that escalated to violence, a release says.

21-year-old Danitia Keona Rene Hayes has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with two counts of Willful Injury.