Des Moines police: Woman arrested after 3 injured in stabbing at party

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been arrested after police say three female victims were injured in a stabbing during a house party.
According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of School Street just before 6 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.
Once officers arrived, two stabbing victims were found. A 24-year-old female and 26-year-old female, both Des Moines residents, were taken to a local hospital.
The 26-year-old has been released but the 24-year-old remains in the hospital in serious condition.
Police say a third victim, a 32-year-old female, was also taken to the hospital for minor stabbing injuries after attempting to intervene in an altercation.
The four women were attending a party at the residence and a dispute began over food and alcohol that escalated to violence, a release says.
She has since been released.
21-year-old Danitia Keona Rene Hayes has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with two counts of Willful Injury.
Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter.
RELATED: Latest coronavirus updates: Student tests positive at Westridge Elementary in West Des Moines