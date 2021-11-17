Des Moines police: Dog shot, killed defending owner

When two armed men kicked down the door to the woman's apartment, police say the dog attacked them and was shot at.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was shot and killed defending its owner from two armed men attempting to enter her apartment, the Des Moines Police Department said.

DMPD said the victim took her dog for a walk around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after returning to her apartment in the 2100 block of Indianola Avenue, two suspects armed with handguns kicked in her door, according to police. The dog attacked the suspects and was shot. The suspects fled the scene.

Police then escorted the dog to an emergency veterinary hospital where it died of its injuries. The woman was not injured.

Detectives are investigating and say it "appears to be [a] targeted incident."