DMPD: More calls for crashes this New Year's Eve than last, fewer calls for gunshots, fireworks

Police reported more than 300 total service calls including 28 crashes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 31, 2021.

The Des Moines Police Department had a busy New Year's Eve with more than 300 service calls including 28 crashes.

DMPD reports a breakdown of service calls over the time period from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Total service calls, vehicle crashes, disputes/fights and loud parties/music were up this year from the 2020-2021 New Year's Eve period. Calls for domestic disputes, gunshots and fireworks were down from last year.

Service call breakdown

Call numbers from the 2020-2021 New Year's Eve period are in parentheses.

Total service calls: 334 (299)

Vehicle crashes: 28 (12)

Domestic disputes: 26 (28)

Disputes/fights: 43 (36)

Gunshots: 10 (15)

Fireworks: 12 (31)

Loud party/music – 12 (4)

Police reported one OWI arrest, 42 citations issued and 17 warnings issued. DMPD said comparison data for the 2020-2021 period is not available at this time.