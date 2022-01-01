x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

DMPD: More calls for crashes this New Year's Eve than last, fewer calls for gunshots, fireworks

Police reported more than 300 total service calls including 28 crashes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 31, 2021.

The Des Moines Police Department had a busy New Year's Eve with more than 300 service calls including 28 crashes.

DMPD reports a breakdown of service calls over the time period from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Total service calls, vehicle crashes, disputes/fights and loud parties/music were up this year from the 2020-2021 New Year's Eve period. Calls for domestic disputes, gunshots and fireworks were down from last year.

Service call breakdown

Call numbers from the 2020-2021 New Year's Eve period are in parentheses.

  • Total service calls: 334 (299)
  • Vehicle crashes: 28 (12)
  • Domestic disputes: 26 (28)
  • Disputes/fights: 43 (36)
  • Gunshots: 10 (15)
  • Fireworks: 12 (31)
  • Loud party/music – 12 (4)

Police reported one OWI arrest, 42 citations issued and 17 warnings issued. DMPD said comparison data for the 2020-2021 period is not available at this time.

RELATED: Deputies: Des Moines man dies after car crashes into creek, trapping him

RELATED: LOCAL 5 FORECAST: Bitter cold, heavy snow south for the first day of 2022

WATCH | Tips for shoveling as a major winter storm heads toward Iowa 

In Other News

5 West Des Moines students charged after threats of school violence, police say