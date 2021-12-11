x
Man found hiding in closet charged in deadly Wapello County stabbing

The Wapello County prosecutor’s office said Douglas Raymond Spurgeon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gerald Sapp.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities say a man found hiding in a closet has been charged in a deadly Ottumwa stabbing. 

The Wapello County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 42-year-old Douglas Raymond Spurgeon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp. 

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a 911 call Thursday and found Sapp in an alley behind a home suffering from multiple stab wounds. Sapp had been working on a vehicle. 

Police obtained a search warrant at a nearby home, where Spurgeon lived, and found him in a closet there several hours later. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and arrested early Friday. 

He is jailed without bond and has not been assigned an attorney yet.  

