Iowa DCI investigating Monroe County deaths

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information regarding the alleged homicide on Sunday, July 3.

LOVILIA, Iowa — Law enforcement is investigating an "alleged homicide" after a woman's body was found in a rural part of Monroe County, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information regarding the incident on Sunday, which  "indicated a rural location where the body was believed to be located." 

Iowa DNR and the sheriff's office found a deceased woman at that location.

Deputies and special agents were unable to make contact with the deceased woman's husband, DPS said. 

The release says law enforcement attempted to de-escalate the situation involving a "male subject" inside the residence, but he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

DPS did not state in their release if the "male subject" at the residence was in fact the woman's husband. Local 5 has reached out for clarification but have not received a response.

