Iowa DCI investigating Monroe County deaths

LOVILIA, Iowa — Law enforcement is investigating an "alleged homicide" after a woman's body was found in a rural part of Monroe County, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information regarding the incident on Sunday, which "indicated a rural location where the body was believed to be located."

Iowa DNR and the sheriff's office found a deceased woman at that location.

Deputies and special agents were unable to make contact with the deceased woman's husband, DPS said.

The release says law enforcement attempted to de-escalate the situation involving a "male subject" inside the residence, but he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.