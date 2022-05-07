Iowa DCI investigating Monroe County deaths

LOVILIA, Iowa — Law enforcement is investigating an "alleged homicide" after a woman's body was found in a rural part of Monroe County, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information regarding the incident on Sunday, which "indicated a rural location where the body was believed to be located."
Iowa DNR and the sheriff's office found a deceased woman at that location.
Deputies and special agents were unable to make contact with the deceased woman's husband, DPS said.
The release says law enforcement attempted to de-escalate the situation involving a "male subject" inside the residence, but he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
DPS did not state in their release if the "male subject" at the residence was in fact the woman's husband. Local 5 has reached out for clarification but have not received a response.