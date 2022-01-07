2 charged with murder in fatal June 6 shooting in downtown Des Moines

The victim, 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, was shot and killed in a "targeted" attack around 9:30 p.m. on June 6 near the Robert D. Ray Asian Gardens.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are charged for first-degree murder in connection to a downtown shooting that killed one last month, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release.

Altoona resident Rashawn Damar Evans, 21, and Des Moines resident Lyzaiah Naklye Treadwell, 21, are currently in the Polk County Jail.

The victim, 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on June 6 near the Robert D. Ray Asian Gardens. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

DMPD tweeted about the end to the 24-day search for Arzola's killers:

"Lives lost. That is the reality of violent gun crime. After the extensive examination of evidence, investigative leads, and a 24 day search for two wanted persons, DMPD detectives have made arrests for the murder of Elizabeth Arzola. #JusticeForCrimeVictims."