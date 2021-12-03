Stuart man accused of harboring a runaway child

The Stuart Police Department went twice to the man's house looking for the reported missing girl.

STUART, Iowa — A man is charged with harboring a runaway child after officers located a missing teen girl at his house.

Stuart police officers visited Dale Terrell's house twice on Monday, according to a press release from the city's police department.

The officers were searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing shortly after 10 a.m. that same day.

Less than one hour later, officers arrived at Terrell's house for the first time. He denied the 13-year-old was there. Officers left.

Later that night at around 8:30 p.m., officers returned to Terrell's house, and he again denied the girl was at his house. It wasn't until officers showed Terrell evidence to the contrary Terrell admitted the teen was there.

Officers were able to return the girl to her parents, unharmed, after arresting Terrell.

Terrell, 61, is facing charges of Harboring a Runaway Child, Interference with Official Acts and Violation of a No Contact Order.