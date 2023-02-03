Man arrested in connection to Nov. 2022 motorcycle fatality, Des Moines police say

35-year-old Lynz Ross died on Nov. 2, 2022 after sustaining critical injuries in a motorcycle crash.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested in connection to the 2022 death of a motorcycle passenger, according to Des Moines police.

50-year-old Wesley Derrell Sullivan is charged with the following offenses:

Homicide by Motor Vehicle – OWI

Serious Injury By Motor Vehicle

OWI – 1st Offense

The arrest comes approximately four months after Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp on Oct. 30, 2022.

When they arrived, first responders found the motorcyclist, Sullivan, and his passenger, 35-year-old Lynz Ross, with critical injuries. The motorcycle had collided with a car while traveling north on 19th street.

Sullivan and Ross were both taken to a local hospital, where Ross later died on Nov. 3, 2022.

Ross was the 19th traffic-related fatality of 2022, and the 10th involving a motorcycle.

Police say evidence indicates Sullivan was operating the motorcycle at a speed greater than 60 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Police also say Sullivan had a BAC of more than 0.08%.

Sullivan is currently being held at Polk County Jail.