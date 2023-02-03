Man arrested in connection to Nov. 2022 motorcycle fatality, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested in connection to the 2022 death of a motorcycle passenger, according to Des Moines police.
50-year-old Wesley Derrell Sullivan is charged with the following offenses:
- Homicide by Motor Vehicle – OWI
- Serious Injury By Motor Vehicle
- OWI – 1st Offense
The arrest comes approximately four months after Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp on Oct. 30, 2022.
When they arrived, first responders found the motorcyclist, Sullivan, and his passenger, 35-year-old Lynz Ross, with critical injuries. The motorcycle had collided with a car while traveling north on 19th street.
Sullivan and Ross were both taken to a local hospital, where Ross later died on Nov. 3, 2022.
Ross was the 19th traffic-related fatality of 2022, and the 10th involving a motorcycle.
Police say evidence indicates Sullivan was operating the motorcycle at a speed greater than 60 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Police also say Sullivan had a BAC of more than 0.08%.
Sullivan is currently being held at Polk County Jail.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube