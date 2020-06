57-year-old Raymel Rogers was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department need the public's assistance in locating missing 57-year-old Raymel Rogers.

Rogers was last seen around 2:30 Monday afternoon near the 2300 block of Hickman Road and has since been reported missing by his family. Due to a recent medical issue, Rogers has difficulty communicating and may experience confusion.

Rogers is described as being approximately 5'11", 160 pounds and is bald.