Iowa coronavirus cases, testing and deaths: By the numbers

Last update reported at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced another update to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website on Monday.
Updates on case counts, deaths and other data will be made in real time. In an effort to explain the data being provided, Local 5 will provide breakdowns of what you need to know as an Iowan living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
State overview
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 107,196 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. Most of these test results, 91,640 of them to be exact, came back negative.
IDPH reports 15,296 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 367 Iowans have died.
Polk County has the most deaths with 83.
A total of 7,847 have recovered from their symptoms.
Hospitalizations in Iowa total to 383, according to the Regional Medical Coordination dashboard. A total of 28 COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. 126 patients are currently in the intensive care unit (ICU).
More information on hospitalization trends can be found under the Regional Medical Coordinator Center (RMCC) heading below.
COVID-19 in central Iowa counties
Here's a quick look at central Iowa data by county:
Boone
- 1,211 total tests
- 46 positive
- 1,163 negative
- 19 recovered
- no deaths reported
Dallas
- 3,685 total tests
- 795 positive
- 2,875 negative
- 432 recovered
- 11 deaths reported
Jasper
- 1,592 total tests done
- 250 positive
- 1,337 negative
- 183 recovered
- 14 deaths reported
Madison
- 334 total tests done
- 312 positive
- 16 negative
- 11 recovered
- 1 death reported
Marion
- 641 total tests done
- 22 positive
- 615 negative
- 15 recovered
- no deaths reported
Marshall
- 3,037 total tests done
- 817 positive
- 2,207 negative
- 409 recovered
- 7 deaths reported
Polk
- 16,479 total tests done
- 3,128 positive
- 13,546 negative
- 1,150 recovered
- 83 deaths reported
Story
- 1,629 total tests done
- 81 positive
- 1,545 negative
- 59 recovered
- 1 death reported
Warren
- 1,363 total tests done
- 87 positive
- 1,267 negative
- 51 recovered
- no deaths reported
Counties with the most cases as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19:
- Polk — 3,128
- Woodbury — 2,342
- Black Hawk — 1,628
- Linn — 899
- Marshall — 817
Counties with the least cases as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19:
- Decatur — 0
- Ringgold/Wayne/Adams — 1
- Union/Cass/Calhoun/Emmet/Lucas/Palo Alto — 2
Testing trends
At her Tuesday press conference, Gov. Reynolds pointed to the dramatic increase of testing in Iowa.
According to the IDPH dashboard, 463,443 Iowans have completed the online TestIowa assessment.
State Medical Director and epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati explained more on serology testing in the state as well.
The tests, also known as antibody tests, can help measure your body's response and previous exposure to a foreign organism such as COVID-19.
The coronavirus website now has a dashboard detailing serology testing as well.
You can look at that data right here:
Long-term care facilities
The long-term care dashboard now includes more information about outbreaks across the state. Iowans can now see positive cases among symptomatic and asymptomatic residents as well as positive cases over time.
Regional Medical Coordination Center Data (RMCC)
Regional Medical Coordination Center data is also available for Iowans to view.
This is where you can find the total number of hospitalized patients and the breakdown of patients in ICU, on ventilators and how many have been admitted into a hospital in the last 24 hours.
