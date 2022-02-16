Free speech survey from Iowa's public universities paints a mixed picture

78% of students said they felt comfortable expressing their opinions in class, but a much smaller percentage felt free to say things others might find offensive.

AMES, Iowa — Nearly a year ago, the Iowa Board of Regents approved a plan to protect free speech rights at universities.

One key part of that plan was getting input from community members. To reach that goal, the board surveyed staff and students about the state of free speech on the three campuses: Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa.

More than 17,000 people responded to questions about their comfort expressing opinions in class, how often they sought out different views and more.

"I don't feel like I can't talk about things. I feel it's very welcoming here at Iowa State," said Lesley Martinez, an ISU student.

The survey found the vast majority of students—78%—felt comfortable expressing their opinions in classes. Additionally, 73% said their university provides an environment for free and open expressions of ideas and beliefs.

"On a campus with 35,000 students, there's gonna be tons of differing opinions, and that's okay, but how do we have constructive conversations and get to a good angle?" said Maddy Ladehoff, president of ISU College Democrats. "So no one leaves feeling... negative feelings towards another person?"

There were some more divisive questions, though. Only 56% of students said they felt free to say things that others might find offensive.

"I'm a very outspoken person, but I can see where people from my political views would feel like they can't. I've been in classes where conservatives have been attacked," said Liv Jones, another ISU student.

Despite their political differences, both Ladehoff and Jones said they're optimistic about discourse between students on campus improving. This semester, Iowa universities began implementing a new first amendment training for all students, staff and faculty.

"It's about a 20-minute training that everyone on campus has to do, so students understand what the First Amendment is and what is and isn't protected speech. That was a great first step," Ladehoff said.

The Iowa Board of Regents is set to discuss the survey at its next meeting on February 23. The Free Speech Committee will be reviewing campus trainings regarding free speech, as well as the results of the survey.