State board looks to adopt new ESA rules following 'Students First Act'; public hearing Tuesday

Tuesday's 9 a.m. meeting is to implement the law into the state education department's rules.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

IOWA, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from May 5, 2023

The Iowa State Board of Education is holding a public comment meeting Tuesday regarding the state's new private school voucher law.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the "Students First Act" in January. The law allows Iowa families access to roughly $7,600 per student for an education savings account (ESA) to be used toward private school tuition and costs.

The plan will phase in over three years, eventually allowing every family to take part.

The Students First ESA application through the company Odyssey is now available online.

Tuesday's 9 a.m. meeting is to implement the law into the state education department's rules.