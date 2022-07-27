Iowa Board of Regents approves tuition increase for upcoming academic year

The 4.25% tuition increase will affect both graduate and undergraduate students at three public universities across the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For students starting at or returning to Iowa’s public universities this fall semester, the price of tuition is going up.

The Iowa Board of Regents approved a 4.25% increase in tuition for both graduate and undergraduate enrollment at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa Wednesday.

According to the proposal document, the increases are meant to address financial challenges that the schools face, including inflated costs, staff and faculty recruitment and retainment, maintenance costs and student financial aid.

With the 4.25% increase on undergraduate tuition for the 2022-23 academic year in place, rates are as follows:

University of Iowa: $8,711 resident; $30,674 nonresident

$8,711 resident; $30,674 nonresident Iowa State University: $8,678 resident; $25,162 nonresident

$8,678 resident; $25,162 nonresident University of Northern Iowa: $8,111 resident; $19,255 nonresident

The average price increase compared to the 2021-22 academic year is $346 for Iowa residents and $722 for nonresidents.

The board also proposed varying tuition rates for non-resident, graduate and professional students as well as differential rates for certain programs.