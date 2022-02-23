Southern Iowa school district adopting 4-day week

Students and staff in the Cardinal Community School District will have Mondays off starting in the fall.

ELDON, Iowa — The Cardinal Community School District (CCSD) voted to move to a four-day school week, giving students and staff Mondays off starting in the fall.

The district says the shortened week creates built-in time for professional development and will give schools a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining teachers. It also says the switch to a four-day week boosts morale, reduces absences and gives teachers more time for planning and collaboration.

"Studies have shown that students who are subject to higher teacher turnover suffer in terms of achievement gains. There is no research showing a correlation between more time in the classroom resulting in a better education," the CCSD website reads.

The four-day school week is a relatively new trend, so there is limited research available. However, an Education Finance and Policy study and an Oklahoma State Department of Health report support claims that a shorter school week does not negatively affect academic performance.

The district said it chose Mondays rather than Fridays because "Friday feels like a day off. Monday feels like a day to be professional and prepare for students."

Instructional hours will be similar to the current calendar, with 20 to 25 minutes added to the school day, according to CCSD.

A decision has not yet been made regarding child care on Mondays. The district plans to send out a survey to parents and consider the results.