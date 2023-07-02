Iowa lawmakers approve 3% increase in school funding

The Iowa House followed the Iowa Senate, voting Tuesday morning to approve the SSA funding plan, which brings an additional $222 to public school students.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill boosting Iowa public school funding by 3%, which equates to an additional $222 per student.

Before the House voted on the measure Tuesday, Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence touted the bill as being the right step for Iowa and its families

"I think it's a good news story for Iowans and our educators and our families," he said. "And I would like to say that being predictable with what we do here in Iowa is important to us. This bill will do that. Being affordable, we're going to afford this again this year, and next year and the year after that."

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek, however, disagree, saying the increase does not adequately keep up with the rising costs districts and schools face.

"If we were going to go to the grocery store, and we're going to buy eggs and putting 50 cents extra in our pocket, that still would not meet the need of what those prices are of those eggs today," he said. "So saying that we've appropriated more money in 3% really isn't addressing the needs of what our districts are, but because they have to pay full price."

ISEA was hoping for a minimum 4% increase, but Beranek says the ultimate goal would have been 10%. He says the funding is desperately needed for public districts to keep up with the recently approved ESA bill.

"Our rural schools have the potential of being really hurt. People don't understand that when five to six students leave a district to attend a private school, that amount of money reduced from the general fund will have direct correlations with the kind of programming a district can offer, or how many employees they can have within that district."

Reynolds said in a statement after signing the bill Tuesday: