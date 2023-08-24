Iowa State University: Campus cooling system down after fire, classes online through Friday

University officials have also urged students who are able to go home for the weekend to leave campus as leaders work "on ways to assist students" who are staying.

AMES, Iowa — A power plant fire has rendered much of Iowa State University's campus without air conditioning.

The university has moved classes online for the remainder of Thursday and through Friday since the cooling system is down across campus, the school said in a news release. The only exception will be Veterinary Medicine classes, as they are not impacted by the cooling system's disruptions.

"Students should check email and Canvas for information from their instructors ... All activities for Thursday, Aug. 24 are canceled. Employees should work with their supervisors to make arrangements," the announcement reads in part.

University officials have also urged students who are able to go home for the weekend to leave campus as leaders work "on ways to assist students who need to stay on campus."

Of the halls and apartments available through ISU's Department of Residence, 13 of the 23 buildings are always without A/C. Now, the entire campus is coping with the heat.

"About one-third of our population that we have on campus are in non-air conditioned buildings," Virginia Speight, the university's Residence Life Director, told Local 5 earlier this week.

Local 5 has reached out to see when the university expects to resolve the issue but has not yet heard back.