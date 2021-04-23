Drake University elects first Black woman as student body president

Morgan Coleman will be sworn in on May 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's something Morgan Coleman, a junior at Drake University, is excited to dive into.

"I am both very excited and very nervous,” Coleman said.

Come May 5, Coleman will be sworn in as the president of Drake's Student Senate and as the president of the entire student population.

"I know that I have a lot of things to live up to,” she said.

Coleman, who is studying international relations, will be the first black woman to hold this position.

"In the year 2021, I think that it's unfortunate that we're still making firsts, still having to break through glass ceilings, but at the same time it also means that I'm in a position to inspire other students who look like me, other Black women, to take this leadership position,” Coleman said.

Her goals for the upcoming year?

"Making sure that the classroom environment is equitable and inclusive for marginalized voices and making sure that the syllabus reflects the diverse background of our students in this field,” Coleman said. “It's often very hard in specific fields for you to be what you can see and that isn't represented in the classroom."

Once she takes office, Coleman will be Drake's student body president until May of next year.